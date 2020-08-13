Meeting notes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The American Legion Auxiliary met Aug. 10 with President Loree Dienstbier presiding over the meeting. Chaplain Verneal Dodge opened with prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. Dodge gave the program on the history of Gold Star. Our Unit’s Gold Star members are Sondra Hynek, Donna Milke, Carol Siebe, Shirley Neuman and Linda Sturgill. Dienstbier and Dodge held a “Draping of the Charter” in honor of deceased members of the past year.

Marian Melcher reported the 2021 membership stands at 60 paid up members. New members are Natalie Brauer, Marilyn Dissmeyer, Julia Oden, Katie Sottioux and transfer Shirley Johnson.

Committee reports for the past two months: fourteen Memorial wreaths were given for deceased members and Veterans; four funeral luncheons were served and 10 birthday cards were sent to shut-in Veterans. The drive-thru chicken suppers were a success and one will be held September 23 serving from 5 to 7 PM at the Veteran’s Club. Donations given were $200 to Ready-Set-Go project, $100 to Sons of the Legion, and $50 to Relay for Life. Due to Covid virus, the annual Children’s Miracle Network Walkathon was not held in June, however, $2120.00 was collected and sent to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.