Meeting notes

The American Legion Auxiliary met Aug. 10 with President Loree Dienstbier presiding over the meeting. Chaplain Verneal Dodge opened with prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. Dodge gave the program on the history of Gold Star. Our Unit’s Gold Star members are Sondra Hynek, Donna Milke, Carol Siebe, Shirley Neuman and Linda Sturgill. Dienstbier and Dodge held a “Draping of the Charter” in honor of deceased members of the past year.
Marian Melcher reported the 2021 membership stands at 60 paid up members. New members are Natalie Brauer, Marilyn Dissmeyer, Julia Oden, Katie Sottioux and transfer Shirley Johnson.
Committee reports for the past two months: fourteen Memorial wreaths were given for deceased members and Veterans; four funeral luncheons were served and 10 birthday cards were sent to shut-in Veterans. The drive-thru chicken suppers were a success and one will be held September 23 serving from 5 to 7 PM at the Veteran’s Club. Donations given were $200 to Ready-Set-Go project, $100 to Sons of the Legion, and $50 to Relay for Life. Due to Covid virus, the annual Children’s Miracle Network Walkathon was not held in June, however, $2120.00 was collected and sent to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
The annual Legion golf tournament will be held September 13 and the Auxiliary will serve an evening meal. A donation of $40 for flag pole prizes and 2 chicken dinner tickets was given for the event. A “Quilt of Valor” was presented to Maurice Parks on August 13 at his home.
Money from the Janice Lampe Memorial paid for the Membership books which are available upon receipt of 2021 dues. The Unit changed meeting date times from 7:30 to 7:00 PM. Chaplain Dodge gave the closing prayer.
The next meting is Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The program will be initiation of new members.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!