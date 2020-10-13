Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter was hosted by Rowien Kumm at the home of Trudy Wattier for the October 6th meeting. Guest Speaker, Diane Tegtmeier gave the program on Young Living Essential Oils. Young Living Oils are produced on family owned farms, from seed to oil. Linen Sprays for bed sheets, Mask Spray for a fresh scent on the health masks, Bug Off Spray, Sanitizing Spray, and Perfume Sprays are among the ways these plant based organic oils are available. Lavender, lemon, and petculli are among popular scents filling the wide variety. Diane blends oils to make sugar scrubs. She assisted members in each making their own Peppermint Foot Scrub. Following the program, Rowien served a delicious meal.

Vice President. Chari Stanley, has received the Chapter Roster, showing that Bev Weishahn is eligible to move into the Torchbearer Degree. All other members hold the Degree that they are currently eligible for.

Zita Lomax will contact the Eagles Club for reservation of the Oct. 24 Husker Party hosted by Cheryl Smith and Nancy Baker.