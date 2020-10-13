Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter was hosted by Rowien Kumm at the home of Trudy Wattier for the October 6th meeting. Guest Speaker, Diane Tegtmeier gave the program on Young Living Essential Oils. Young Living Oils are produced on family owned farms, from seed to oil. Linen Sprays for bed sheets, Mask Spray for a fresh scent on the health masks, Bug Off Spray, Sanitizing Spray, and Perfume Sprays are among the ways these plant based organic oils are available. Lavender, lemon, and petculli are among popular scents filling the wide variety. Diane blends oils to make sugar scrubs. She assisted members in each making their own Peppermint Foot Scrub. Following the program, Rowien served a delicious meal.
Vice President. Chari Stanley, has received the Chapter Roster, showing that Bev Weishahn is eligible to move into the Torchbearer Degree. All other members hold the Degree that they are currently eligible for.
Zita Lomax will contact the Eagles Club for reservation of the Oct. 24 Husker Party hosted by Cheryl Smith and Nancy Baker.
Maggie Werener gave the Torch Review, the “Beta Sigma Phi Pledge for Angel Members”. Details were shared on how to become and “Angel Member”. Maggie also shared about counterfeit bills being passed in Beatrice. She became aware of them through her work at the Bargain Box. She showed how 10’s 20’s and 50’s can be verified whether legit or counterfeit. Those counterfeit bills that are discovered should be taken the the Beatrice Police Department.
Bev Weishahn will host the next meeting, Oct. 27, beginning with meeting at the Mural next to the Movie Theater at 5:30 p.m.
