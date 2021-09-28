Meeting notes

Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel started having their meetings again since Covid-19 hit in March 2020. Ten members met on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Senior Center at noon. They decided this was a good place for our meetings. Asking newly retired teachers to join our organization was discussed. There were ten volunteers to be at the Schoolhouse during the Gage County Fair. Even with a limited schedule, we saw 180 visitors to the schoolhouse.
Our second meeting was held at the Senior Center on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Several of our regular members will be unable to serve on their committees like in the past, so we welcome our four new members.
Our guest speaker was Captain Craig Fisher with the Beatrice Fire Department. He has seen many changes since he joined the department 28 years ago. The fire station was moved to the City Auditorium in the 1950s. The five-man crew’s job at that time was just to fight fires. In 1995 two more staff and an ambulance were added. There were about 1600 calls during the year. The fire trucks became bigger, there are now five ambulances, and eight on a crew per shift, with about 3.000 calls per year.
Responsibilities have increased, including being able to handle hazardous materials, send people to Lincoln hospitals, and have EMT’s and paramedics along with the firemen. Technology has advanced in how the crew works. There are EKG machines that can help monitor a patient before he even gets to the hospital. The Beatrice department has 750 miles of response area to cover. It also houses some of the Rural Fire Department vehicles. The Beatrice Fire Department can drive the vehicle to a rural area like Wymore and then the Rural Fire Department will take over fighting the fire. This saves a lot of time in getting the fire under control.
Captain Fisher showed us some diagrams for the new Beatrice Fire House. Plans are for an Open House on Oct. 23. The new facility will have more space for all the trucks and equipment, the living areas are separate for more privacy, and everything is on one floor. Training and exercise areas are on the second level.
A motion was made that everyone, regardless of their age, will be required to pay their local chapter dues from now on.
The next meeting will be Nov. 17, 2021 at the Senior Center.