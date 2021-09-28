Meeting notes

Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel started having their meetings again since Covid-19 hit in March 2020. Ten members met on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Senior Center at noon. They decided this was a good place for our meetings. Asking newly retired teachers to join our organization was discussed. There were ten volunteers to be at the Schoolhouse during the Gage County Fair. Even with a limited schedule, we saw 180 visitors to the schoolhouse.

Our second meeting was held at the Senior Center on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Several of our regular members will be unable to serve on their committees like in the past, so we welcome our four new members.

Our guest speaker was Captain Craig Fisher with the Beatrice Fire Department. He has seen many changes since he joined the department 28 years ago. The fire station was moved to the City Auditorium in the 1950s. The five-man crew’s job at that time was just to fight fires. In 1995 two more staff and an ambulance were added. There were about 1600 calls during the year. The fire trucks became bigger, there are now five ambulances, and eight on a crew per shift, with about 3.000 calls per year.