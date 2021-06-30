Meeting notes

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary met June 14 at the Vet’s Club. President Loree Dienstbier presided over the meeting with Chaplain Verneal Dodge giving the “opening prayer," leading members in reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” and singing our National Anthem. Roll call revealed all nine officers in attendance.
The program was about celebrating “Flag Day”. Dorothy Trauernicht presented a reading on “Old Glory” and gave each member an American Flag.
Committee reports were given. Membership stands at 220 members. Five memorial wreaths were given and two funeral luncheons were served. Several veterans were sent birthday cards. Dienstbier presented a month by month report of what projects and activities the Auxiliary does for the Veterans, children & youth and the community in general. She also gave information of officer and chairman duties to inform new members.
Marian Melcher has accepted donations of $1325 for the Children’s Miracle Network and Auxiliary voted to donate $300 for this cause. No Walkathon is being held this year, however donations are still being accepted. Other donations were given to individual causes. Trudy Spicer reported that a total of $1240.64 was collected on Poppy Day from the public at various locations. Elizabeth Hundley was this year’s Poppy Girl.
Morgan McCubbin received the Janice Lampe Scholarship and Halie Parde received the Auxiliary Scholarship. The Nebraska Department Convention is June 24-27 in Lincoln at the Marriot Cornhusker Hotel. There will be a float honoring Veterans and flags given at the Homestead Days Parade.
Officers elected at this meeting were President – Lori Balke, Vice President – Melissa Lamkin, Secretary – Nelvadeen Schwab, - Recording Secretary – Melissa Koch, Treasurer – Marian Melcher, Chaplain – Verneal Dodge, Sgt @ Arms – Kimberly Ostermann, Executive Committee – Dorothy Trauernicht, Linda Sturgill and Zita Lomax. Installation by Loree Dienstbier followed election.
The next meeting will be July 12.