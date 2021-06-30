Meeting notes

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary met June 14 at the Vet’s Club. President Loree Dienstbier presided over the meeting with Chaplain Verneal Dodge giving the “opening prayer," leading members in reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” and singing our National Anthem. Roll call revealed all nine officers in attendance.

The program was about celebrating “Flag Day”. Dorothy Trauernicht presented a reading on “Old Glory” and gave each member an American Flag.

Committee reports were given. Membership stands at 220 members. Five memorial wreaths were given and two funeral luncheons were served. Several veterans were sent birthday cards. Dienstbier presented a month by month report of what projects and activities the Auxiliary does for the Veterans, children & youth and the community in general. She also gave information of officer and chairman duties to inform new members.

Marian Melcher has accepted donations of $1325 for the Children’s Miracle Network and Auxiliary voted to donate $300 for this cause. No Walkathon is being held this year, however donations are still being accepted. Other donations were given to individual causes. Trudy Spicer reported that a total of $1240.64 was collected on Poppy Day from the public at various locations. Elizabeth Hundley was this year’s Poppy Girl.