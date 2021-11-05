Meeting notes

Thursday, Oct. 28 members of Torch Bearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi gathered at the Willow Center located in the Indian Creek Mall.

Following introductions the communications coordinator, Kendra Hoffman, gave a tour of the facility which has so much to offer our area. At Willow, the motto is "You are stronger than you think>" Services are for women and men, confidential, and a safe place to discuss circumstances. Health, education and family/parenting resources are always available as is the new resource center which is accepting donations of new or gently used clothing, books, toys, children's items and much more.

The hours are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services are free and confidential and all are welcome.

Lunch was then enjoyed at "Legends" with President Marilyn Coffin presiding over a brief business meeting. A monetary donation and a gift bag of baby clothing etc. was presented to the Willow Center" as a service project.

Ways and Means, Service and Social Committees are finalizing holiday projects.

The next meeting and social will be Saturday, Nov. 13 at the home of Linda McCall. A Holiday Lunch, Secret Sister Gift Exchange and more is planned for the afternoon. Being able to gather with friends at Holiday time is a treasure..something we once took for granted.

We wish everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving later this month.

