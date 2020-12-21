Meeting notes

To close the meeting Zita read an article from the book of “Beta Sigma Ph” manual as a review on how we started and grew.

Nancy Baker was the hostess for Torchbearer Zeta Sorority on the Fourth at Classics for the December meeting. We began with each of us drawing a question about our favorite song or perhaps a special Christmas we remember and then answering it .

Donna Schultze had minutes for the November meeting. Zita Lomax gave the treasures report. Courtesy report was given be Marsha Young. She has sent several cards for illnesses, sympathy and Covid.

Zita reported she was able to send the $100 to the food pantry. She told us how thankful they were for the donation.

It was decided to only meet once a month (with covid so wide spread). The two hostesses for the month in our yearbook will decide where and the program. The meeting will be on the Tuesday between the dates in our books.

Next meeting will be Jan. 12 at 402 Sports Bar and Grill at 11 a.n. with Chari and Zita as hostesses.