Meeting notes

In November Marian Shaw hosted Torchbearer Zeta’s meeting at “It All Started With A Beer,” located at 118 S. Fourth St. in Beatrice.
Jessie Hartig opened her business here which features custom light fixtures. Three years ago while Jessie, her husband Jason (who owns Hartig Electric in the same building), and friends were sitting around enjoying a beer when they came up with this idea and a way to use the extra space. With Jessie’s talent and imagination very unique items such as mason jars, colander, glass dishes, pulleys, lace doilies, fishing pole, Kansas City Royals plastic cap and much more was used to create light fixtures. The most unusual was a lighted tumbleweed. She also has craft items for sale . The business is open Monday thru Friday and Saturday during the holiday season. Her area in the building is also for rent for small occasions.
Following the tour of her shop, Marian provided a meal of pizza, pasta, salad, cheesecake and beverage’s.
Vice President Chari Stanley conducted the business meeting. She reported Bev Weishahn is ready for the Torchbearer degree in December. We were reminded our second meeting in November was canceled. This would have been our couples Thanksgiving dinner but due to a larger gathering with covid concerns we opted to cancel.
Zita Lomax suggested as a service project each member donate five dollars and add it to our proposed donation to go to the food pantry. Since our Thanksgiving dinner is canceled, we can enjoy by helping others.
To close the meeting Zita read an article from the book of “Beta Sigma Ph” manual as a review on how we started and grew.
Nancy Baker was the hostess for Torchbearer Zeta Sorority on the Fourth at Classics for the December meeting. We began with each of us drawing a question about our favorite song or perhaps a special Christmas we remember and then answering it .
Donna Schultze had minutes for the November meeting. Zita Lomax gave the treasures report. Courtesy report was given be Marsha Young. She has sent several cards for illnesses, sympathy and Covid.
Zita reported she was able to send the $100 to the food pantry. She told us how thankful they were for the donation.
It was decided to only meet once a month (with covid so wide spread). The two hostesses for the month in our yearbook will decide where and the program. The meeting will be on the Tuesday between the dates in our books.
Next meeting will be Jan. 12 at 402 Sports Bar and Grill at 11 a.n. with Chari and Zita as hostesses.
Maggie Werner read a poem from the sorority magazine The Torch, “Sisters by Choice.” It was about how even though not related by blood how the bond of friendship makes us all feel like sisters and how we all have someone to help us to continue to grow and to support us.
We “worked” on a Christmas word search and had a tie for the winner. Then we tried to match Christmas carols with lines from the song. This took us a little while.
We all guessed who we thought our secret sister was for the past year and then opened our wonderful presents. We all received awesome gifts and were reminded how blessed we are. Then we drew secret sister for the coming year. It was so nice to spend time together and enjoy each others company
