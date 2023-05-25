Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cosgrove Music Club

The Cosgrove Music Club continued its 100th Anniversary year of enjoying music together on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the home of Debbie Smith.

Club members enjoyed the “As You Like It” program entitled “It’s a Wonderful Life!” The program was presented by Debbie Smith, Clarice Tegtmeier, and Kathy Hegler. It began with Tegtmeier accompanying Hegler as she sang “Lusty Month of May,” from Lerner and Lowe’s Camelot. Following, Tegtmeier performed Robert Schumann’s “Happy Farmer,” from the ‘Album for the Young,’ and Edvard Grieg’s “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen.”

Members were then treated to three Smith and Hegler duets, “Pie Jesu,” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “One Song,” by Dave and Jean Perry, and “What a Wonderful World,” by Bob Thiele and George D Weiss, all accompanied by Tegtmeier. The program concluded with a sing-along of “Old Irish Blessing,” by Denes Agay, dedicated to Carolyn Pugsley, who will soon be moving.

A short business meeting was held. The 2023 scholarship recipient, Iasiah Hoover was announced. Committee Chair, Twila Wise shared of his plans to major in Music Education at Peru State College. The possibility of a fall recital was discussed. President Joan Davison was thanked for her dedication to the club as she completed her 13th term as President during her 73 years as a member. The next meeting will be a potluck meal held at Jeannies Place in Lewiston, on Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. Members meet at Blossom Khart parking lot (east side) at 6PM if carpooling.

Torchbearer Zeta

Rita Lomax arranged a guided tour for members of Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi on May 17, 2023 by Director of Health and Wellness, Shely Bauman, of the recent six million dollar renovation of the YMCA. The YMCA determines the needs of the community and then implements programs to coincide with those needs. They have programs to help aging seniors with heart health and cardio vascular endurance, balance, cognitive function which helps with Parkinson's, muscle mass, mental health which involves social time, chronic disease prevention, diabetes prevention and they also use aqua exercise workouts that provide low impact and high-energy challenges for participants of all ages. This is just a small selection of what the YMCA has to offer.

With the new renovation they are able to offer community cooking classes focused on nutrition, culinary education and social time in their Teaching Kitchen.

Shely indicated that they have received the grant money to do the addition of a depth entry pool to the north of the existing pool.

Beatrice is blessed to have such a fine facility within our community.

Following the tour, members met at the Senior Center for lunch and our business meeting with President, Chari Stanley, presiding.

Judy Meyer delivered a donation to Sheepgate Women's Center during their banquet.

Chari reported that the 2023-2024 Beta Sigma Phi theme will be “Watch Beta Sigma Phi Bloom and Grow."

During the pandemic we met as a group whenever it was determined to be safe. Now that we've passed through the pandemic it was decided to come up with a set date for our monthly meetings. Members felt the best time to meet will be the first Wednesday of each month unless there is a conflict with a program presentation.

We also began planning for the new year meetings and committees.

Maggie Werner shared the letter from International to discontinue the printing of The Torch unless they receive 3,500 subscribers at a rate of $16.00 per subscription. It will continue to be available on-line.

Our next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. for lunch on Wednesday, June 7th at the Vet's Club with Cheryl Smith as Hostess. We will audit the checkbook, complete the yardstick, and continue planning the new year meetings, events and committees.