Meeting notes

American Legion Auxiliary

Lori Balke, president, opened our June 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance followed with Prayer given by Linda Sturgill. There were 23 members present. Minutes and the Treasurer’s report were approved as presented.

Committee reports included --- Funeral Dinners served were three for this month, Memorial Wreaths which were displayed at their Memorial service were three, namely David Wayne Miner (U S Army), Richard D. Martin (U S Navy), and Vernon F. Boosinger (U S Army). Card sent this month were six.

Many Thank You’s were verbally said or read. From (scholarship winners, students who went to Washington D C, for the people who helped putting out the flags at the Court House and the Veteran’s Park, for all the volunteers who helped put the flags out at the cementaries and then picking them up again. All volunteers who helped with Poppy Day, the volunteers who help serve Memorial Day lunch, all volunteers who help out at the club, and all volunteers who help with funerals lunches.

New Business encouraged discussion on Children’s Miracle Network and the Homestead Day Parade, and District Legion Baseball Concessions stand at the ball park July 22-27.

Election of Officers for the American Legion Auxiliary year starting in June are as follows: President – Lori Balke, V President – Missy Lamkin, Secretary – Lisa Sand, Reporting Secretary – Melissa Koch, Treasurer – Marian Melcher, Chaplain – Angy Essam, SA – Kim Ostermann, and Executive Committee – Linda Sturgill & Dorothy Trauernicht. Installation of officers will be help at our next meeting July 11th at 6:30 PM.

The meeting was closed with Prayer given by Chaplain, Verneal Dodge.

Dates to remember:

Legion Convention -- June 24

Next meeting -- July 11th starting at 6:30 p.m.

Torchbearer Zeta

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Zita Lomax on Monday, June 13, for a salad luncheon and planning session for the upcoming year.

Our new theme for 2022-2023 is "Friends at your Fingertips."

A thank you note was read from Chari Stanley for the honor of being our "Woman of the Year."

Best program charm for guest speaker was presented to Judy Meyer for her program at The Willow Center and to Donna Schultze and Maggie Werner for individual program on their Potato Bake.

Those presented with Perfect Attendance charms were Cheryl Smith, Donna Schultze, Marian Shaw, Bev Weishahn, and Zita Lomax.

The Sorority Yard Stick was completed by all.

Zita Lomax presented a very interesting program on Flag Day which is June 14th and the history of the flag.

Cheryl Smith will be our hostess for the next meeting and Verdella Vetrosky will give the program at the Veterans Park Wednesday July 13, at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow at the Vet's Club.

