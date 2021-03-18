Meeting notes

Corresponding Secretary: Marsha Young

City Council Representative: Marian Shaw

City Council Alternate: Nancy Baker

Extension Officer: Cheryl Sargent

Maggie Werner read a very fitting poem for the meaning of Sorority Sister's from The Torch. Maggie also gave us information on the History of 'Aprons' and a reading on “Who needs a good laugh today?”

Donna Schultze presented a program about the history of St Patrick's Day as well as the legend concerning St Patrick. Saint Patrick's Day honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and is celebrated on March 17, the day he died more than 1,500 years ago. They march in parades, gather together for big dinners, dance Irish jigs and sing Irish songs.

The first American celebration was in Boston, Mass., in 1737. More than 100 U.S. Cities hold Saint Patrick's Day parades, the largest in New York City. People wear something green which is associated with the color of spring, Ireland and the shamrock. Leprechauns are also associated with the event. Since 1962, Chicago has colored its river green to mark the holiday. Corned beef and cabbage are associated with the holiday and even beer is sometimes dyed green to celebrate the day.