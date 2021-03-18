Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Maggie Werner on March 3, 2021 for a delicious Baked Potato Party with Maggie and Donna Schultze as hostess for the event. We also celebrated the Chapter Birthday with a cake.
Zita has ordered all necessary charms from International Gifts.
It was decided to give a $30.00 contribution to Caring Bridge, as a service project, in honor of Bob Sargent's son, Rich Sargent who is going through cancer treatments.
Cheryl Smith gave a brief Founder's Day report. Founder's Day will be held on Thursday, April 29th at Classic's beginning with a social at 11:30 and lunch at 12:00. Torchbearer Zeta will pay for everyone's meal who is in attendance. Bev Acton indicated that she would provide a to-go box to anyone that paid and can't attend.
As a Chapter, we are considering going to once a month meetings for the full year with two hostesses for each meeting and preferably during the day. Trudy will contact International to see what needs to be done to go once a month.
Election of Officers was held as follows:
President: Chari Stanley
Vice President: Maggie Werner
Treasurer: Zita Lomax
Recording Secretary: Cheryl Smith
Corresponding Secretary: Marsha Young
City Council Representative: Marian Shaw
City Council Alternate: Nancy Baker
Extension Officer: Cheryl Sargent
Maggie Werner read a very fitting poem for the meaning of Sorority Sister's from The Torch. Maggie also gave us information on the History of 'Aprons' and a reading on “Who needs a good laugh today?”
Donna Schultze presented a program about the history of St Patrick's Day as well as the legend concerning St Patrick. Saint Patrick's Day honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and is celebrated on March 17, the day he died more than 1,500 years ago. They march in parades, gather together for big dinners, dance Irish jigs and sing Irish songs.
The first American celebration was in Boston, Mass., in 1737. More than 100 U.S. Cities hold Saint Patrick's Day parades, the largest in New York City. People wear something green which is associated with the color of spring, Ireland and the shamrock. Leprechauns are also associated with the event. Since 1962, Chicago has colored its river green to mark the holiday. Corned beef and cabbage are associated with the holiday and even beer is sometimes dyed green to celebrate the day.
We ended the day with an exchange of St Patrick's Day gifts as well as Easter gifts for our Secret Sister's.