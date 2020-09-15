Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta members learned about the importance of “counting” in Cheryl Smith’s program “United States Census.” The Census has been conducted every 10 years, since 1790, with the deadline this year being delayed for the first time ever, with a deadline of September 30th. Population counts show growths and declines, the results of which are used to determine federal funding. The State population counts determine how the House seats are split. Torchbearer Zeta members “Census” determines the love between Sisters...and...we “count” ourselves blessed.

Cheryl hosted members for the program, meeting, and salad supper, at her home, September 8th. A variety of salads, casseroles, and desserts were enjoyed by all who had prepared them! Following the business meeting, our hostess shared a refreshing lemon dessert

Secret Sister gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, a wedding, and for “no reason at all," were opened. From mums, jewels, and books, to margaritas, scentsis, and a cross, All Sisters shared in the joys of the gifts

Zita Lomax presented the 2020-2021 Treasurers Report, which was approved and accepted

Nancy Baker presented everyone with their new Chapter Yearbook for the 2020-2021 year.