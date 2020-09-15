Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta members learned about the importance of “counting” in Cheryl Smith’s program “United States Census.” The Census has been conducted every 10 years, since 1790, with the deadline this year being delayed for the first time ever, with a deadline of September 30th. Population counts show growths and declines, the results of which are used to determine federal funding. The State population counts determine how the House seats are split. Torchbearer Zeta members “Census” determines the love between Sisters...and...we “count” ourselves blessed.
Cheryl hosted members for the program, meeting, and salad supper, at her home, September 8th. A variety of salads, casseroles, and desserts were enjoyed by all who had prepared them! Following the business meeting, our hostess shared a refreshing lemon dessert
Secret Sister gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, a wedding, and for “no reason at all," were opened. From mums, jewels, and books, to margaritas, scentsis, and a cross, All Sisters shared in the joys of the gifts
Zita Lomax presented the 2020-2021 Treasurers Report, which was approved and accepted
Nancy Baker presented everyone with their new Chapter Yearbook for the 2020-2021 year.
Chari Stanley shared the beautiful President’s scrapbook that she created, which will be presented to Marian Shaw.
Donna Schultze Presented Best Program award for program with a guest speaker to Zita Lomax for the Welsh Heritage tour and also to Trudy Wattier for the Hatchery. Best program given by a member was awarded to Nancy Baker for her program, History of Starting a Book Club.
Zita and Cheryl Smith received Perfect Attendance charms.
Bev reported on the Couples’ Christmas Celebration. It is scheduled for Dec. 12, at Classics and we will eat at 6 p.m.
Torch Review: Maggie gave the Torch review, which included discussion of the Chapter Yardstick. She also shared about Chapters having outdoor meetings, and the programs that can be ordered from Beta Sigma Pho International. Maggie made over 800 facemasks for a donation to Doctors offices, Good Samaritan, and Senior Centers. She is one of 4 gals from the bank, who made over 800 masks, her count alone was over 200, and they didn’t charge a dime!
