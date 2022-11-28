Meeting notes

The Beatrice Area School Personnel met Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 for a noon luncheon. In the absence of President Marjorie Brubaker, Faye Hagan called the meeting to order. We had 12 members and one guest present. Beth Maschmann introduced our guest Jackie Nielsen, Assistant Superintendent of the Beatrice School District. She related some of her experience before becoming Assistant Superintendent.

The Beatrice Education Foundation with the Clabaugh Family awarded Richard Stuart for Teacher of the Year.

The new two story elementary school building will open the doors for the first time during the school year 2024-2025.They are working to make the large building feel small for their students.

Before any building could start, the soil was tested. It was discovered that the soil would not be good to build on, so soil had to be brought in from a different location. There will be a FEMA Shelter which will house the Pre-School. It will be built and decorated so that it won't look like a shelter.

The former school buildings will be checked for asbestos and copper piping. This will need to be removed before the buildings can be demolished. Architectural students from Kansas State University have evaluated the possible uses of the land after the buildings are demolished.

The district has received a Literacy Grant which will be used to teach the 30-40- English Learning Students and their families. Most of these students speak Spanish. Salome Dodge, a Spanish teacher at the High School now works with the elementary students along with teaching at the High School. There are also two para professionals who help translate conversations with the parents. There is $70,000.00 to help families of English Learning Students. These students tend to move in and out of the district quite frequently

The district is trying to get an Agricultural Program back into the High School. It is difficult to hire a teacher for this program as there aren't many who are qualified.

Our next meeting will be Jan. 25, 2023 at the Senior Center.