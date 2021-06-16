Meeting notes

The Blue River 4-H Club met on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the 4-H Building in Beatrice with Vie-President Reagan Pfeiffer opening the meeting. Vice President Reagan Pfeiffer lead the club with the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was taken by secretary Isaiah Bigley, with members answering with their favorite animal. Treasurer’s report was given by Emma Spencer.

Members that attended the quilting clinic at Quilt Stitches in Beatrice reported on what they learned at the workshop. The square that they made will be able to be entered as a fair project.

Members that participated in the Horsemanship and & Ring Etiquette clinic on June 2 in Crete reported on one thing they learned at the clinic. Blue River will try to get the clinician to come to a horse practice for those that were not able to attend. Horse members that were at the 3 Gs Open Horse show shared with the club how they thought the show went.

A time was sent up to work on barn decorations for the Gage County Fair.

The meeting was finished up by some club presentations. Waylon Overbeck presented on his Community Service projects and Sarah Pfeiffer shared her interest and expertise on Chinese comic books.

The next meeting will be on July 25, at 4 p.m. at either the Beatrice Fairgrounds. The club will have a meeting and then get their stalls and cages ready for the Fair the following week.

