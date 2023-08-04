The Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel met July 26, 2023 at noon at the Senior Center. There were 12 members present.

Many of the members would be going to the One-Room Schoolhouse at the County fairgrounds this week to host visitors that come and visit the schoolhouse.

Dianne Aveyard told us about our two scholarship winners. Eli Delhay from Freeman will be going to Hastings to study Elementary Education and Digital Media and Graphic Design. Abigail Trantham from Beatrice will attend University of Nebraska Kearney to major in English Education and minor in Spanish.

A motion was made to lower our scholarship amount next year so our funds will last longer.

Membership committee received a list of newly retired teachers and will invite them to our next meeting. Officers and Committee Assignments will be handed out in September.

Hostesses for our next meeting on Sept. 27 will be Esther Tegtmeier and Charlene Barnard.