Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta of Beta Sigma Phi met January 12th at Dean Lottman’s store “Gourmet Kettle Corn” located at 811 Court in Beatrice. Dean comes in early to start mixing the flavors and popping his corn which he gets from Lexington NE. The store is open Tuesday thru Friday 10 to 5 and Saturday 10 to 2. Dean and his niece work in the store making up party bundles of different flavored corn, anything for baby showers to ball game favorites.

There are over 31 flavors such as Apple Pie, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chicago Blend and at least 15 flavors of pork rinds. A few popcorn facts: 1. Popcorn is Allergen free including Gluten free, soy and nut free. 2. Popcorn is 100% whole grain and contains fiber and antioxidants. 3. Water makes the kernel pop! Each tiny kernel contains just a small amount of water, and when it reaches a certain temperature the water turns to steam and the kernel pops. 4 There are approximately 1600 kernels in a single cup of unpopped popcorn. 5. Nebraska produces the most popcorn of all the states.

After leaving Dean’s the chapter went to 402 for lunch which was extremely good. The meeting was called to order by President Trudy Wattier. A thank you was read from the Community Food Pantry.