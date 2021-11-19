Meeting notes

Saturday, Nov. 13 was the date set aside by Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi to start celebrating the holiday season.

The sorority met at the home of hostess Linda McCall for the annual Christmas Luncheon with each person attending bringing a seasonal dish to share.

Following he festive food and conversation, President Marilyn Coffin presided over the business portion of the gathering. It was confirmed that monetary gifts be given to the Salvation Army, The Community Food Pantry and the Mother to Mother Organization as our service projects for November and December. The sorority was so impressed by the Willow Center that plans are already being made to help with birthday party supplies etc. It is always a treat to hep the children who reside in the community. The review of Beta Sigma Phi was by Sue Jedlicka explaining the International Angel Project and handing out renewal pledge forms.

The program for the afternoon was presented by Alnora Daubendiek who read "Jingle Bells" from the book, "Stories Behind The Best Loved Songs." The highlight of the day was the Secret Sister Gift Exchange. Santa, Dora Redwine, passed out presents and each person had to guess who was their Secret Sister for the year before they could open their gift....this could be quite a lengthy process. Secret Sister names were then drawn for the year of 2022.

Dates to remember are: Dec 5 for the Couples Christmas Party at Jeanne's in Lewisteon and December 9th for the luncheon meeting and program with details being finalized.

Pay attention, be safe and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season. Have a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving.

