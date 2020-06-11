Meeting notes

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27 met June 8 at the Veteran’s Club. President Loree Dientsbier presided over the meeting with Chaplain Verneal Dodge giving the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call revealed all nine officers present. Because of the Covid-19 virus, no meetings were held in April and May.
Marian Melcher introduced the 2020 Poppy Poster contest winners from the Middle School classes of Mr. Mike Policky and Mr. Ben Essam. Ava Bolli - 1st place -$20; Jenness Gunther - 2nd place - $10; and Andrew Enns - 3rd place - $5. Not in attendance were Josie Frerichs - 4th; Kiera Busboom – 5th; and Lucy Deboer - 6th places. Each will receive $5. Mr. Policky talked to the group about his students participation in the contest. Lori Dalke presented Carley Elizabeth Leners a $750 Auxiliary Scholarship. Carley introduced her mother Laurie Leners and spoke of her plans to attend Hastings College.
Auxiliary has 218 members paid to date. Fourteen memorial wreaths were presented since March. One funeral luncheon was served and several cards sent to shut-in veterans and members.
The Miracle Miles Network Walkathon for Children’s Hospital is not being held this year due to Covid-19, but donations are being accepted. The Auxiliary donations were $200 to the Food Pantry and $300 to the Miracle Miles Network. Cemetery Flags were placed on members graves for Memorial Day.
The drive-thru Auxiliary chicken supper was a huge success. There will be another one on June 24 serving from 5 to 7 PM. The Auxiliary appreciates the community’s support.
Officers for the coming year are President – Loree Dienstbier, Vice President – Lori Balke, Secretary – Shirley Petersen, Treasurer – Marian Melcher, Chaplain – Verneal Dodge, Executive Committee – Dorothy Trauernicht, Zita Lomax and Linda Sturgill.
The Janice Lampe Memorial funds will be distributed among the projects she was actively involved in and enjoyed for years.
There will be no meeting in July. The next meeting is August 10 at 7 PM at the Veterans’ Club. The Gold Star program will be presented by Chaplain Dodge. June 14 is Flag Day – Fly your Flag!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!