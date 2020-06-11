Meeting notes

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27 met June 8 at the Veteran’s Club. President Loree Dientsbier presided over the meeting with Chaplain Verneal Dodge giving the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call revealed all nine officers present. Because of the Covid-19 virus, no meetings were held in April and May.

Marian Melcher introduced the 2020 Poppy Poster contest winners from the Middle School classes of Mr. Mike Policky and Mr. Ben Essam. Ava Bolli - 1st place -$20; Jenness Gunther - 2nd place - $10; and Andrew Enns - 3rd place - $5. Not in attendance were Josie Frerichs - 4th; Kiera Busboom – 5th; and Lucy Deboer - 6th places. Each will receive $5. Mr. Policky talked to the group about his students participation in the contest. Lori Dalke presented Carley Elizabeth Leners a $750 Auxiliary Scholarship. Carley introduced her mother Laurie Leners and spoke of her plans to attend Hastings College.

Auxiliary has 218 members paid to date. Fourteen memorial wreaths were presented since March. One funeral luncheon was served and several cards sent to shut-in veterans and members.