Meeting notes

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary met March 9 at the Veteran’s Club. Hostesses were Faye Hagan and Carolyn Junker. President Loree Dienstbier presided over the meeting with Chaplain Verneal Dodge giving the opening prayer and leading in recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call revealed 5 officers present and 4 absent. Marian Melcher reported 216 members were paid to date. The group needs 2 more members to meet the 100% goal. Five Memorial wreaths were presented since last meeting. Cards were sent to members and to shut-in veterans. Three funeral luncheons were served.

Donations were made to Hospice - $100; Home Sweet Home Project - $100; and The Pillow Project - $100.

The “Home Sweet Home” project is for Veterans who are trying to get established in their own homes and in need of supplies for bathrooms, kitchens and laundry. Good used items or new would provide a “move-in packet” to assist them.

The 1st Judicial District Eyes of the Child Team has a project called “The Pillow Project”. This would provide a comfort pillow for a child who may be taken from a home or situation or in protective care.

Reports on the District Convention held in Beatrice were given by Dienstbier. The American Legion birthday supper is planned for March 22 at the Veterans Club.