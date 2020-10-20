Meeting notes

The second Thursday in October members of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met for lunch and meeting at the Veterans Club in Beatrice.

Following the meal, President Marilyn Coffin presided over the business with all the officers and committees reporting in. The Chri8stmas Service project will be finalized at the November meeting. December 6th is the date set for the Couples Christmas Party and December 12th Alnora Daubendiek will host the "Secret Sister Gift Exchange, Holiday Luncheon and the annual auction. Funds derived from the auction are used to support service projects in our community. It was noted a couple of requests were received from women asking about the "Magic Cleaning Cloths" depending upon the demand this may be a Ways and Means project for 2021.

Also, the Beta Sigma Phi Certification form was received from the International Office in Kansas City, KS. A brief program by Alnora Daubendiek on her latest Nebraska Passport adventures, thirty plus sights visited this year, most with her grandchildren, was enjoyed as well as the gift bag each member received which was filled with Bakers Chocolates, Nebraska Sandhills "Sweet Onion dressing and a copy of the 2020 Passport which will end October 31st.