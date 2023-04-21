American Legion Auxiliary

Lori Balke opened our meeting with Angy Essam giving the opening prayer. There were 15 members present with one of them being on the Executive Committee and six were Officers. Shirley Roebke's family presented us with a memorial donation. We will purchase two luminaries for Relay For Life in honor of Shirley and use the memorial money for things that will benefit the Vets Club. The minutes and treasurers report were approved. There were two funerals served since our last meeting.

Our silent auction was successful so we will continue to do those every other month. The scholarship winners were selected. The Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday April 8, 2023 at 11am. 3,500 eggs were filled by auxiliary volunteers and 500 filled eggs were donated by First State Bank. The cookies will be baked and bagged on Thursday evening. There will be an Easter luncheon served at the Vets Club on Easter Sunday. They are projecting 200-250 people will be served. Volunteers are needed.

April is Military Children Appreciation Month to honor the children that have parent in the military. The District Convention went well with the auction bringing in $888. Our basket brought in $110. The new District Poppy Chair will be Trudi Spicer. The next convention will be in Kearney. Gina Weishahn got 2nd place for the poppy centerpiece she put together for the convention. Donna Neitzel brought up the need for volunteers for putting up flags at the cemetery which will be put up the Thursday prior to Memorial Day. Our membership is at 238 paid members. The meeting was adjourned and Angy led us in a closing prayer. Next meeting will be May 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.