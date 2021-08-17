Meeting notes

Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary
The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary met Aug. 9 at the Vets Club. President, Lori Balke presided over the meeting with Chaplain, Verneal Dodge giving the “opening prayer” followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance”. Melissa Lemkin gave the program speaking on the Preamble (Law and Order). There were nine officers present and one absent.
Our two Scholarship winners - Morgan McCubbin (Career – Dental Hygiene going to Southeast, Beatrice) and Halie Parde (going in the field of Crimnal Justice at Wayne State and after college hoping to join Law Enforcement)spoke on their receiving the scholarship and their plans.
Committee Reports were given – six wreaths were given, four funeral lunches were served, several cards sent.
Marian Melcher, Children and Youth Chair said “Miracle Miles Network” has received a total of $2650 which has now been sent to Children’s Hospital.
Two Thank You notes were read. Loree Dienstbier on her retirement from President for 25 years and Shirley Petersen, who retired from being Seretary for 15 years. Sorry Shirley for not mentioning it in the last months minutes; but thank you for your 15 year of service.
The ALA Scavenger Hunt registration begins August 9th and ends Oct, 1st. The hunt runs from Labor Day to Columbus Day. You do not have to be an auxiliary member to participate. More information can be found at nebraskaala2021@gmail.com.
Torchbearer Beta
Beginning Day for Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held August 5th at noon with a luncheon at the home of hostess Alnora Daubendiek.
Following conversation and lunch a brief business meeting was held led by the Vice President. Both the Secretary and Treasurer gave reports. Thank you notes were received from Marilyn Coffin and Linda McCall. Discussion on meeting time, places etc was tabled until the first regular meeting in September.
For the program, Alnora read an article entitled "Water the Forgotten Nutrient," Stay Hydrated. The women also pondered the pros and cons of using sprays to contain weeds and other unwanted vegetation.
All those who attended the 2021 Founders Day celebration, "Sisters By Choice" held at noon April 29th at Classics had high reviews of the day. Master of Ceremonies was Marilyn Coffin from Torchbearer Beta Chapter. The 2020-2021 Chapter Year in review was presented by Alnora Daubendiek, the 2021 Woman of the Year by Linda Lawler with Marilyn Coffin receiving the honor.
The 2021-2022 theme was announced and is "90 Years to Shine." Installation of degrees were held for Alnora Daubendiek who is now in Master status. The Silver Circle ritual was presented to Marilyn Coffin, The Golden Circle to Linda Lawler and Lyn Scheiding and Diamond Circle to Carolyn Hopp. Congratulations were in place for these women attaining 25, 50 and 60 years of Life, Learning and Friendship in Beta Sigma Phi. The event was made complete with the fellowship shared with Torchbearer Zeta Chapter.