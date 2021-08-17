Meeting notes

Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary

The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary met Aug. 9 at the Vets Club. President, Lori Balke presided over the meeting with Chaplain, Verneal Dodge giving the “opening prayer” followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance”. Melissa Lemkin gave the program speaking on the Preamble (Law and Order). There were nine officers present and one absent.

Our two Scholarship winners - Morgan McCubbin (Career – Dental Hygiene going to Southeast, Beatrice) and Halie Parde (going in the field of Crimnal Justice at Wayne State and after college hoping to join Law Enforcement)spoke on their receiving the scholarship and their plans.

Committee Reports were given – six wreaths were given, four funeral lunches were served, several cards sent.

Marian Melcher, Children and Youth Chair said “Miracle Miles Network” has received a total of $2650 which has now been sent to Children’s Hospital.

Two Thank You notes were read. Loree Dienstbier on her retirement from President for 25 years and Shirley Petersen, who retired from being Seretary for 15 years. Sorry Shirley for not mentioning it in the last months minutes; but thank you for your 15 year of service.