Meeting notes

The Cosgrove Music Club held their April meeting at Centenary United Methodist Church on Monday, April 4,2022. The meeting began with fun facts about the piano, presented by President Joan Davison.
The 2021-22 season theme, “As You Like It” was continued by the program committee, Kathy Hegler, Yvonna Pettit, Kay Miller, and Colleen McClelland. The program began with Hegler, accompanied by Pettit, on Georg Fredric Handel’s aria “He Shall Feed His Flock” from The Messiah. Pettit continued with the piano solo, Sonatina in C major by Muzio Clementi. Miller then sang and accompanied herself on “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor. Miller and McClelland continued with two flute duets: first “Melody” by Robert Schumann, and then from Mozart’s Twelve Duets, “K487 No. 2.” A touching rendition of Ukraine’s National Anthem (Based on an 1862 Pavlov Chubynsky patriotic poem) “Ukraine’s Glory Has Not Yet Died, Nor Her Freedom,” was then presented by McClelland, accompanied by guest Heather Korn. Miller followed with a jazz, improvised version of the traditional gospel hymn “Just a Closer Walk With Thee.” The program concluded with the entire group singing together, “What’ll I Do?,” “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” and “God Bless America,” all by Irving Berling.
The business meeting followed. A successful Recital was reported by the Recital Committee. The slate of officers for the 2022-2023 season was presented and voted upon. The current officers were thanked for their continued service. The members were reminded of the April 15th deadline for the Music scholarship, as planning is taking place and several applications have been received..
Members were treated to coffee, a delicious dessert following the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday May 2, 2022, 7 p.m. at the home of Debbie Smith.