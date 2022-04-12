Meeting notes

The 2021-22 season theme, “As You Like It” was continued by the program committee, Kathy Hegler, Yvonna Pettit, Kay Miller, and Colleen McClelland. The program began with Hegler, accompanied by Pettit, on Georg Fredric Handel’s aria “He Shall Feed His Flock” from The Messiah. Pettit continued with the piano solo, Sonatina in C major by Muzio Clementi. Miller then sang and accompanied herself on “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor. Miller and McClelland continued with two flute duets: first “Melody” by Robert Schumann, and then from Mozart’s Twelve Duets, “K487 No. 2.” A touching rendition of Ukraine’s National Anthem (Based on an 1862 Pavlov Chubynsky patriotic poem) “Ukraine’s Glory Has Not Yet Died, Nor Her Freedom,” was then presented by McClelland, accompanied by guest Heather Korn. Miller followed with a jazz, improvised version of the traditional gospel hymn “Just a Closer Walk With Thee.” The program concluded with the entire group singing together, “What’ll I Do?,” “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” and “God Bless America,” all by Irving Berling.