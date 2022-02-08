Meeting notes

Torchbearer Beta

On Jan. 27, members of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and spouses met in the conference room at "Rare Earth Salts" for a program by Dr. Joseph Brewer, the Chief Tech Officer of the rare earth separation and refining company which he founded.

He centered on areas where he grew up, school he attended and how he came to live in Nebraska. He said Beatrice is a great town for his wife, six children and himself to reside.

Future plans are to add more employees etc if the company executes a plan to industrialize Brewer said. Rare Earth Salts provides useful experiences to students, including high school, internships and opportunities to visit the site. All attending the program were well educated and had many questions answered about the company and what is involved in the world of "Rare Earth." Hostess was Alnora Daubendiek.

The next regular meeting will be Feb. 10 with hostess Linda Lawler. Members can remember their Secret Sister Valentine gifts and to bring birthday items for the Willow Center, which is our February Service Project. Items can be birthday cake mix, frosting, napkins, plates, party hats etc for ages one through five. More forthcoming from calling committee chairwoman, Lyn Scheiding.

Torchbearer Zeta

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi enjoyed a tour, arranged by Marsha Young, of the Beatrice Humane Society on Feb. 1, 2022 led by Shelter Director, Carlee Fiddes. The purpose built facility was completed five years ago and was totally funded before ground breaking. The Humane Society is a No-Kill facility that is funded through donations.

In 2021 there were 1,195 cat and dog adoptions with a 4% return level. Carlee indicated that Social Media is powerful in the adoption process. In order to train new vets, K-State does the Societies spade and neuter policy at no charge. Vets in our area help with treatment plans if the animal has a medical need. An application is filled out by the potential pet adopter to help know the family and to give a better placement. They have 5 ½ acres of play area to exercise the dogs as well as leash training with dog walkers. Each member made a donation of needed supplies. We all fell in love with the various dogs and cats.

Following the tour, we enjoyed lunch at Beto's Restaurant and our business meeting with our President, Chari Stanley presiding.

Chari Stanley and Marsha Young received communication from our International Office indicating that they are ready to receive the Golden Circle Award for fifty years of membership in Beta Sigma Phi.

Cheryl Smith shared a shining moment from the Torch of Beta Sigma Phi history from the 1940s. In 1945 a Full Metal Christening was given. Maurine Hayter of Minnesota Omicrom met her U.S. Navy husband, Lt. Commander Huber Montgomery, in 1924. She went with him throughout his travels and was present with him during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Soon after, he was killed at the Battle of Tassafronga when a Japanese torpedo struck the bow of his ship. Though he lost his life, his courageous efforts at fire control saved the ship. The Navy honored him by naming a new destroyer escort in his honor. Maurine was present to formally christen the U.S.S. Hayter with the traditional bottle of champagne. She said she was proud that the ship that bore his name would “carry on the fight”.

Our next meeting will be held at the home of Maggie Werner on Wednesday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. for a baked potato lunch with Maggie and Donna Schultze as dual hostess.

