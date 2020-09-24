Meeting notes

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 met Sept. 14 at the Veteran’s Club with President Loree Dienstbier presiding. Chaplain Verneal Dodge gave the “opening prayer” and led in reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance”. Roll call revealed six officers present and three absent.

Marian Melcher reported 79 members paid to date for 2021. Zita Lomax reported four memorial wreaths were given. Four funeral luncheons were served since last meeting and two will be served this week. The Glenn Schwab memorial money of $400 is designated for “Quilts of Valor."

Donations given to Gage County “biggive” held Sept. 10 were Community Food Pantry - $200; Blue Valley Community Action - $200; and Courthouse Lights - $50.

The Unit voted to donate $99.54 to provide 42 meals for Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meal Ticket “Feed Our Hungry Neighbors” project.

Annual donations for Veterans were: Veteran’s Home Assessment - $54.50; Veteran’s Gift Shop Assessment - $87.20; Little Red Schoolhouse - $50; Chaplain of 4 Chaplains - $50; Child Welfare Foundation - $50; Auxiliary Emergency Fund - $100; Gold Star - $10; Veteran’s Dollar Days - $50; and Gifts for Yanks - $50 for a total of $501.70 for Veterans causes.