Meeting notes

Following a delicious lunch, Master of Ceremonies, Marian Shaw, guided the celebration beginning with The Pledge of Allegiance and the Opening Ritual. The announcement of the 2022-2023 theme from International, presented by Nancy Baker, will be “Friends at Your Fingertips”. The Chapter Year in Review was given by Alnora Daubendiek from Torchbearer Beta Chapter and Cheryl Smith from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter. The 2022 Woman of The Year from Torchbearer Beta Chapter was Sue Jedlicka written by Marilyn Coffin and presented by Linda McCall. The 2022 Woman of The Year from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter was Chari Stanley presented by Trudy Wattier. The Exemplar Degree was given to Dora Redwine from Torchbearer Beta Chapter and The Order of the Rose was given to Rowien Kumm from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter. The Golden Circle Ritual, for 50 years of membership, was given to Marsha Young and Chari Stanley from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter. The festivities were completed with the Closing Ritual and joining hands for the Mizpah.