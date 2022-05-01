Meeting notes

Nebraska Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi joined our Sisters from Nebraska Torchbearer Beta Chapter to celebrate Founder's Day at Classics on April 28, 2022.
Following a delicious lunch, Master of Ceremonies, Marian Shaw, guided the celebration beginning with The Pledge of Allegiance and the Opening Ritual. The announcement of the 2022-2023 theme from International, presented by Nancy Baker, will be “Friends at Your Fingertips”. The Chapter Year in Review was given by Alnora Daubendiek from Torchbearer Beta Chapter and Cheryl Smith from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter. The 2022 Woman of The Year from Torchbearer Beta Chapter was Sue Jedlicka written by Marilyn Coffin and presented by Linda McCall. The 2022 Woman of The Year from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter was Chari Stanley presented by Trudy Wattier. The Exemplar Degree was given to Dora Redwine from Torchbearer Beta Chapter and The Order of the Rose was given to Rowien Kumm from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter. The Golden Circle Ritual, for 50 years of membership, was given to Marsha Young and Chari Stanley from Torchbearer Zeta Chapter. The festivities were completed with the Closing Ritual and joining hands for the Mizpah.
Our Founder's Day event was followed by a business meeting led by President, Chari Stanley.
Thank yous were given for gifts received from Secret Sisters.
Cheryl Smith received, completed and sent in the Beta Sigma Phi Annual Record Review to the International office.
Maggie Werner gave a reading from The Torch, a series of first. The first Nu Phi Mu Chapter was established in 1939 beginning as the “Junior Initiates” as a result of an inquiry from a teenage daughter of a Michigan member who wanted a sorority like Mother's for young girls.
Our next meeting will be held on Thursday May 19 at the home of Judy and Stan Meyer for a Cinco Demayo party, including spouses and beginning at 6 p.m. Co-hostess for the event is Nancy Baker.