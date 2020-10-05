Meeting notes

Zita Lomax hosted Torchbearer Zeta Chapter for authentic Mexican cuisine at La Heradura. Lilian Ramirez, owner, gave the program. She and her husband, Omar, began in Wilber two years age, then came to Beatrice in March to open the restaurant. They are grateful for Beatrice and grateful to be here. Omar moved from being the main cook in Wilber, and now oversees others in the kitchen, using traditional recipes from his mother and grandmother.

Maggie Werner gave the Torch Review. Doncella Liggins and Beverly Burch joined the same Sorority chapter in Missouri, after which Liggins was told that she must begin dialysis and a search for a new kidney. She surrendered herself to God, and when told that they had found a match, she got down on her knees where she was (in a restroom) and thanked God. Burch had always lived by the motto "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" and, having been interested in donating, found that she was a kidney match for someone, of course her Sorority Sister was the match. With her mother's cross in her hand, placed there by her brother, Liggins had the transplant and all was well.