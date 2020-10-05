Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta
Zita Lomax hosted Torchbearer Zeta Chapter for authentic Mexican cuisine at La Heradura. Lilian Ramirez, owner, gave the program. She and her husband, Omar, began in Wilber two years age, then came to Beatrice in March to open the restaurant. They are grateful for Beatrice and grateful to be here. Omar moved from being the main cook in Wilber, and now oversees others in the kitchen, using traditional recipes from his mother and grandmother.
Maggie Werner gave the Torch Review. Doncella Liggins and Beverly Burch joined the same Sorority chapter in Missouri, after which Liggins was told that she must begin dialysis and a search for a new kidney. She surrendered herself to God, and when told that they had found a match, she got down on her knees where she was (in a restroom) and thanked God. Burch had always lived by the motto "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" and, having been interested in donating, found that she was a kidney match for someone, of course her Sorority Sister was the match. With her mother's cross in her hand, placed there by her brother, Liggins had the transplant and all was well.
Rowien Kumm will host members for the next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Torchbearer Beta
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Thursday evening Sept. 24 at the home of hostess Linda McCall for their first meeting of the 2020-20321 Sorority year.
Past President Linda Lawler presided over the business, part of which was viewed per Zoom.
Election of officers was held and they are as follows: President: Marilyn Coffin; Vice President Sue Jedlicka; Secretary, Alnora Daubendiek; Treasurer Marla Weichel, Extesion Officer, Lyn Scheiding. Dora Redwine wwill provide monthly reviews of the "Book Of Beta Sigma Phi" and of articles from the "Torch" magazine to keep the organization educated as it progresses each year. Most committee members will remain as they are.
Due to the worlds health issue, the group will meet once a month during the day and not in homes. Lyn Scheiding the communication person will keep members updated on events.
Two gatherings planned to be enjoyed in December, the Secret Sister gift exchange and the Christmas Dinner with husbands and guests are still on the agenda.
The program for the evening was presented by Alnora Daubendiek who read the "Unfinished Poem" one she wrote and was to have been presented at Founders Day in April. She also spoke of outings she enjoyed this summer per the Nebraska Passport Program with her grandchildren.
Since the last meeting was in March, members reported in on their families and the new way they are adjusting to living.
A Thinking of You card was sent to an out of town member and a yellow Rose was delivered to another in our area.
Everyone is to spend time with nature and enjoy the Autumn weather to the fullest. The next schedule meeting will be Oct. 22.
