Meeting notes

The Beatrice VFW Auxiliary Unit 1077 met for its regular scheduled meeting after two months delay. President Faye Hagan called the meeting to order with 11 members present and one officer absent. Chaplain pro tem Zita Lomax gave the opening prayer and read the patriotic instructor part before leading the members in the salute and pledge to the flag. Recipients of scholarships presented by the VFW Auxiliary to recent high school graduates were Holly Fischer and Noah Hagemeier. Karen Dittbrenner, past president of Beatrice VFW Auxiliary, served as installing officer for the newly elected and appointed officers. They are Faye Hagan- - President; Marjorie Calkin - Senior Vice President; Zita Lomax - Junior Vice President; Jolien Thompson - Treasurer; Carolyn Junker - Conductress ; Jim Fralin - Chaplain; Arlin Neis - Guard; Linda Skala, Sharon Neis and Brandi Heard - Trustees ; and Verneal Dodge - Secretary. Madeline Jones, a student of St. Paul Lutheran school , placed third in the second grade division of the state coloring contest . She received an award. She was first place winner in our local contest, and was entered in the state contest. Monetary donation was $50 to Children's Hospital Walk-a-thon. Next meeting is July 20, 2020.