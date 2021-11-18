Meeting notes

The American Legion Auxiliary opened their Nov. 8, 2021 meeting at 7 p.m. with Chaplain, Verneal Dodge leadind us in prayer followed with the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 18 members present (nine officiers with one absent). Melissa Koch spoke on the 5th phase of the Preamble “to inculate a sense of individual obligation to the community, state, and nation."

Committee reports were given --- membership – one new member, and we now have 185 paid members (82%), five cards were sent, several Quilts of Valor will be presented this month, chicken supper was well attended, Thank You’s were received (Donavan Diller, VA Administration in Omaha, YMCA, Coloring books were distributed to all Kindergarteners in Beatrice, thanks was given to all who helped with the Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day.

Lisa Sand reported on “Make A Difference Day” Oct. 23. Gift sacks were given to 57 veterans including three women.

Motion was made and seconded that we make tray favors and table decorations for the veteran Home in Omaha for January.

The Auxiliary is having the Food Truck (Arleys) come to the Vet Club Sunday evening, Nov. 21 from 4-7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out. This is open to the public. Happy Hour is also from 4-7:30 p.m. Food is delicious.

Dates to remember:

Nov. 21 – Arleys Food truck coming to the Vets Club. Auxiliary will be volunteering this event.

Dec. 13- 6 p.m. Auxiliary Christmas party /supper & meeting.

