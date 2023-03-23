Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members were treated to a delicious loaded baked potato luncheon as well as cake to celebrate our Chapter Birthday party at the home of Maggie Werner on March 16. We received a thank you card from the Community Pantry for our donation. We have received our theme charms and pins from International. Nancy Baker reported Founders Day will be on Wednesday April 19 at Classics at 11 a.m. for social and 11:30 a.m. for lunch.

Donna Schultze will be receiving her Golden Circle Award for 50 years of membership. We voted on our Woman of the Year and Chari Stanley will present her at Founders Day. We will have installation of officers after the luncheon. Bev Weishahn will be contacting the other sororities so they will have the details. Reservations need to be made by April 15 to Nancy Baker.

Maggie Werner read from our Torch magazine an article named "A Theme Come True with a Handful of Roses". We elected our new officers for the next year and will have our planning meeting, treasurers audit and yardstick completion at our June meeting. Donna Schultze introduced us to a new game called "Questions of 3's". We thought it was quite difficult until we learned the answers.

Our next meeting will be April 19 at Classics.