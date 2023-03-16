Torchbearer Beta

Thursday, March 9 members of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at J's Grill and Pub for dinner, conversation and a brief business meeting.

It was noted the sorority has been invited to attend the 2nd annual Weston Awards Event, "Denim and Diamonds" a benefit for the Beatrice Humane Society Friday, March 31 to be held at Classics.

The next regular sorority meeting will be March23rd with Pat Meyer as hostess. Program and lunch will be at "Food For Hope."

Next on the evening agenda the women attended a choral concert featuring members of the SCC Choir and Community Chorus at the Heritage Center at the Homestead National Historical Park. It was a musical salute to the Homesteaders under the direction of Dr. Jon Gruett. All attending enjoyed songs such as "The Streets of Laredo", "Away to America", The Red River Valley" and other musical pieces of the day.

American Legion Auxiliary

Lori Balke opened our meeting with Angy Essam giving the opening prayer. There were 20 members present with 3 of them being on the Executive Committee and 6 were Officers. There was discussion about the District Convention being in Beatrice on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Gina Weishahn volunteered to make the poppy decoration and Kim Ostermann will put together a basket for the silent auction. We will need volunteers to assist with the set up and serving lunch on that day along with volunteers to bring desserts. Raffle tickets for a patriotic quilt will be sold the day of convention.

Lori asked all of us to please get our hours of volunteer time along with any donations we have made since last July turned into her so that those can be turned in because these numbers help Congress determine the budget for Veterans. He now have exceeded our membership goal with a total of 236 members to date.

We received a couple thank you notes from Faye Hofeling and Mae Parde. Trudi Spicer is working on the poppy poster contest for the 8th grade history class. She will need volunteers for the judging. Trudi is also gearing up for poppy sales over Memorial Day weekend and she asked about also going to Walmart along with the other businesses that we have always been at. Rene Griffith will inquire with her granddaughter about being the poppy girl this year. We have tabled the discussion about the Pasta Bake night in place of the Chicken Suppers until next meeting. Verdella Vetrovsky reported on the delegate that was chosen for Girls State which is June 4-10.

Exmark Manufacturing in Beatrice has volunteered to help with flags around the Courthouse, Memorial Park and the Cemetery. They will put together a group of about 10 individuals. This is very much appreciated! The Easter Egg Hunt will be on April 8, 2023 and we will need volunteers to fill eggs the week before, people to bake cookies a couple days prior to the hunt and people to help serve on the day of the hunt. First State Bank will donate 500 filled eggs. Volunteers are needed to evaluate scholarship applications. Angy gave the closing prayer and meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be April 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.