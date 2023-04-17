Club members enjoyed a program entitled “The Roaring Twenties!” McClain shared fashions of the 1920’s, to correspond with the establishment of the club in October of 1922. The musical portion of the evening was entitled “Jazz Standards from the 1920’s to the 1960’s,” and was presented by Kay Miller, voice, and Heather Korn, piano and voice. Musical numbers included “Second Hand Rose,” by Clarke/Hanley, “It’s Only a Paper Moon,”by Arlen/Rose/Harburg, Garner’s “Misty,” Ahlert’s & Turk’s “Mean to Me,” Howard’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” Gershwin’s “The Man I Love,” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” by Andre/ Schwandt/Kahn. The program concluded with “Summertime” bye George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward. Many of these jazz numbers originated in the 1920s and 1930s but were re-recorded to become popular later in the 20th Century.