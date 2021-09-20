Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi began their day on Sept. 8, 2021 with Hostess Bev Weishahn and Marian Shaw at Clean Slate Soap.

We were warmly greeted by Kim Witulski; owner of Clean Slate Soap, 813 Court St, Beatrice, NE who presented a program on her business. The black and white interior had a mix of country farmhouse charm and the clean lines of modern design mixing the old and new. Her husband, Chris, gutted the interior and did the restoration work. Expect the unexpected at this soap and skin care gift shop. Products were displayed by scent and customers were encouraged to smell the soap bars and not open jars. In each displayed scent area customers find lotion, bar soap, liquid soap, and sugar scrub which Kim makes on site. She does employ a number of people to shape, label and price her product.

She believes that we are given a new chance each day to wash away yesterday and start anew again. And who wants to start their fresh new day with products that are filled with chemicals. At Clean Slate, she uses locally sourced goat milk from Shepherd's Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue at Pickrell, Nebraska to create soap and lotion, so that you can know that each morning, you're washing with a product that you can trust to start your day right.