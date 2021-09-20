Meeting notes

Torchbearer Zeta
Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi began their day on Sept. 8, 2021 with Hostess Bev Weishahn and Marian Shaw at Clean Slate Soap.
We were warmly greeted by Kim Witulski; owner of Clean Slate Soap, 813 Court St, Beatrice, NE who presented a program on her business. The black and white interior had a mix of country farmhouse charm and the clean lines of modern design mixing the old and new. Her husband, Chris, gutted the interior and did the restoration work. Expect the unexpected at this soap and skin care gift shop. Products were displayed by scent and customers were encouraged to smell the soap bars and not open jars. In each displayed scent area customers find lotion, bar soap, liquid soap, and sugar scrub which Kim makes on site. She does employ a number of people to shape, label and price her product.
She believes that we are given a new chance each day to wash away yesterday and start anew again. And who wants to start their fresh new day with products that are filled with chemicals. At Clean Slate, she uses locally sourced goat milk from Shepherd's Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue at Pickrell, Nebraska to create soap and lotion, so that you can know that each morning, you're washing with a product that you can trust to start your day right.
She began her business eight years ago when she could no longer obtain her handcrafted soap from a friend. She has learned her craft through the help of chemists, books and tutorials. Handcrafted soap begins with a chemical reaction between fats, lye and water and when combined they transform into soap and glycerin with no lye remaining in the soap. This reaction is the making of soap. The lactic acid in milk soap sluffs off dead skin. Goats milk is high in vitamins which is good for the skin. It takes six weeks for soap to cure and it is infused with essential oils. She has over thirty scents available.
This year Kim is with The Nebraska Passport which has greatly enhanced her business. She also has an On-line business and has sold her product all over the United States.
Clean Slate also contains numerous items for sale created by local crafters.
It definitely is a “must see” shop.
The group then traveled to Jeannie's Place in Lewiston, Nebraska for a wonderful lunch of chicken breast with stuffing, scalloped potatoes, cabbage and carrot casserole, frog eye salad, rolls and oh so delicious pies all served family style.
Jeannie also shared the bountiful harvest from her garden, letting us take home tomatoes and peppers.
Following the meal, a business meeting was led by President Chari Stanley. Cheryl Smith reported that she received the emailed Attendance Sheet from International. Service Chairmen, Trudy Wattier and Marian Shaw, will purchase an all weather flag to donate to the American Vet's Club for the Avenue of Flags.
Maggie Werner shared articles from The Torch. This is a story about a dress, about sisterhood, and about love. While attending convention in Medford, Oregon, Virginia Sperber from Cheney Washington, was admiring a stunning dress worn by a beautiful Beta Sigma Phi sister she had never met. She asked if she could tell her where she could buy a similar dress for her grandson's December wedding. This sister said, let's go to the restroom and try on the dress. It fit. She couldn't believe that this stranger, although we are sorority sisters, would loan her the dress, shoes, and include postage to return the dress after the wedding.
Beta Sigma Phi is Sisterhood. Midge Daily shed the light of her torch with her sweetness of spirit. She helped make the day of love even more special for Virginia because she now had a story to share.
From The Torch Archives: The Prescott Executive Advisory Committee Exchange, for Prescott Valley and Prescott, Arizona chapters, sponsored a Ponytail Softball League giving the girls matching Beta Sigma Phi t-shirts. Our kids are the future and these Beta Sigma Phis helped them to shine. The team was featured on the cover of the March 1985 issue of The Torch.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Willow Center in the Mall and then on to Legends for lunch with Judy Meyer as Hostess.
Torchbearer Beta
Thursday, Aug. 9, 2021 members of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met for lunch at the Vets Club in Beatrice.
Following the meal ad conversation, member Lyn Scheiding presented a program. In keeping with the Autumn-Halloween season, she read an account from the book "Ghost Stories" by author Duane Hutchinson. One event took place in Fairbury the other in Beatrice, both had sighting of spirits. The aroma of lilac perfume, rustling of fabrics such as taffeta are common place. Members then discussed real estate in our area that are prone to have spirits that coe and go throughout the year and on certain holidays.
Next on the afternoons agenda a brief business meeting led by the Vice President, with the Secretary and Treasurer reporting in was held. It was decided to meet twice a moth if possible. Yearbook Chair, Linda McCall will update our yearbooks and is hostess for the September 23rd day trip to visit member Carolyn Hopp who resides in Papillion, NE. Lunch will be at The Grand Lodge followed by a surprise event in the afternoon.
For a review of Beta Sigma Phi, the Angel Fundraiser is being researched with more information to follow.
Enjoy the Autumn season to the fullest as it comes and goes so quickly and quietly.