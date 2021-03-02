Prioritize sleep with Calm's Sleep School. Save $220 now:

Calm Sleep School is a six-week program designed to transform the way you sleep. You’ll be paired with a Sleep Coach who will create a personalized sleep plan based on your own unique needs and goals. Think of it as a personal training program to help you greatly improve the quality of your sleep.



Exclusive Corporate Deal for Employees – Sleep School Purchase Includes:



• A personalized sleep plan created just for you

• Five live one-on-one video sessions with your Sleep Coach

• Sleep education resources



Sleep is one of the top issues employees face and accessing dedicated sleep-focused programs are expensive ($150-$200 per session) and often face to face. Developed at Calm under the leadership of Calm’s Chief Medical Officer with input from industry experts, the program is based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) techniques that are proven to help people sleep better and achieve their sleep goals.



You will receive an email with the promotion code and redemption instructions. Calm Sleep School program is non-transferrable once redeemed. Unauthorized reproduction, resale, modification, or trade prohibited. Calm platform does not make a medical diagnosis, provide clinical treatment, or prescribe medications. The Calm platform is non-clinical in nature.