Save over 30% on The Office! Ultimate Trivia Party

The ULTIMATE Night of Trivia for the ULTIMATE Fans of The Office, hosted by the stars of the hit off-broadway musical, The Office! An Unauthorized Musical Parody, Sarah Mackenzie Baron (Michael Scott) and Tom McGovern (Jim/Andy).
Prepare yourself for a night of challenging trivia, awesome prizes, insider info on the tv show and the off broadway musical, and much, much more.
HOW IT WORKS:
This is a virtual event, which means you’ll watch a live stream remotely.
The game is hosted via ZOOM, and answers are submitted via your mobile device (smartphone or tablet) using KAHOOT, either on your mobile browser via URL: Kahoot.it or through the free KAHOOT app on the app store (iOS and Android)
You will receive a custom ZOOM Video Conference link to the Trivia Game Stream on your voucher. This link puts you live with our fabulous two host, and the other competitors!
HOW TO PLAY:
You will need two devices! One device for the live interactive trivia stream, and one device for submitting your answers. We suggest- 1 computer and 1 smartphone/tablet, or 1 tablet and 1 smartphone as the optimal setup.
THE GAME:
5 rounds of trivia, with varying degrees of question difficulty. Prizes awarded throughout the night, with the ultimate grand prize winner being announced at the end. Grand Prize winner also gets free entry into the next game of trivia!!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!