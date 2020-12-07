Membership drive underway

The President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky, has announced that the annual membership drive of the Foundation is currently underway. This year, the Gage County Foundation co-sponsored the second annual Gage County Big Give Event, which raised over $253,000 for numerous Gage County non-profit organizations. It takes concemed Gage County citizens and their donations to support the Foundation's efforts to make Gage County better place to live. Contributions to the Foundation may be tax deductible and should be sent to the Gage County Foundation, PO Box 493, Beatrice, NE 68310. The regular annual minimum dues are $50 per family or business.

The following Foundation members were inadvertently omitted from this year's brochure: Jason and Jody Easter, Roger and Julie Harris. The Foundation extends its apologies to these individuals and any others who may have not appeared in our brochure. Your support is essential to the ongoing success of the Gage County Foundation. In its 39 year history, the Gage County Foundation has given over $840,000.00 in grants and scholarships to deserving individuals, projects, and organizations in Gage County. More than one hundred different agencies have received funding from the Foundation.

In recent years, some of the grants from the Foundation were awarded to Beatrice Humane Society, Blue Valley Community Action, Community Possibilities, Inc., Southern Public Schools, Wymore Food Pantry, Community Players, Inc., Breast Cancer Awareness, Gage County 4-H Council, Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, Ready-Set-Go Back to School Program, Beatrice Mary Family YMCA, Beatrice Senior Center, Keep Beatrice Beautiful, Pregnancy Resource Center, and Beatrice Education Association for the BHS Sports Complex. In addition, the Foundation has served as a conduit for several tens of thousands of dollars in donations to specified projects in Gage County that did not have tax-exempt status of their own. If you have any questions regarding the organization or are interested in making a contribution, you may contact any of the following Directors: Bev Acton, W.W. Cook, Jr., Robert Crandall, Terry Doyle, Jody Easter, Roger Harris, Larry Keslar, Greg Leech, Marilyn McMahon, Margaret Michaelis, Robert Tiemann, Don Vetrovsky, or legal counsel, Stephanie Clark.

