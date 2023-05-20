OMAHA -- Meridian's Kaylee Pribyl picked up two state championships in field events Friday at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

For the second consecutive year, Pribyl was able to win gold in the Class D pole vault. She won with a vault of 11-00.

Pribyl also won the Class D long jump. On her fifth jump of the day, she went 17-00, which beat out the second place jump of 16-09.

The Meridian girls 3,200-relay team of Taelyn Filipi, Maria Dimas, Evelyn Woitalewicz and McKenzie Hofstetter finished 14th with a time of 10:58.57.

For the Sterling girls, Macy Richardson finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 16-07.75. Richardson qualified for Saturday's finals of the 100-hurdles with a top preliminary time of 15.62. She also qualified in the 300-hurdles with a top preliminary time of 46.40.

Sterling's Lauren Harms finished seventh in the Class D discus with a throw of 117-07.

For the Sterling boys, Andrew Harms finished fifth in the Class D high jump with a jump of 6-02. He also qualified for finals in the 110-hurdles with a second best preliminary time of 15.31 and the 300-hurdles with a second best preliminary time of 40.89.

Wyatt Rathe's time of 23.81 in the 200-meter dash was 18th best, which is short of qualifying for finals.

Pawnee City's Andy Maloley qualified for finals in the 100-meter dash with a sixth best preliminary time of 11.27 and qualified in the 200 with a sixth best preliminary time of 22.80. Maloley fell short of qualifying for finals in the 400-meter dash with a 20th best preliminary time of 54.59.

Jett Farwell qualified for finals in the 400-meter dash with a second place preliminary time of 51.69.

For the Tri County boys, Carter Siems qualified for finals in the 400-meter dash with a fifth best preliminary time of 51.49.

Tri County's Ben Holsing ran a preliminary time of 11.20 in the Class C 100-meter dash, which was 15th best, which falls short of qualifying for finals. Holsing also had a 16th best preliminary time of 43.00 in the 300-hurdles and a 21st best time of 23.76 in the 200, both of which fall short of qualifying for finals.

The Tri County boys 3,200-relay team of Carter Holtmeier, Luas Lewandowski, Drew Siems and Carter Siems finished sixth with a time of 8:26.19.

For the Tri County girls, Ella Clark's preliminary time of 1:02.73 in the 400-meter dash was 20th best.

For the Freeman boys, Taylan Vetrovsky finished tied for 10th in the Class C high jump with a jump of 6-00. Vetrovsky's time of 52.40 in the preliminaries of the Class C 400-meter dash was 10th best, which falls short of qualifying for Saturday's finals.

Freeman's Evan Ault qualified for finals in the 110-hurdles with an eighth place preliminary time of 15.59. Carter Niles finished with an 11th best preliminary time of 15.66 in the 110-hurdles and a 13th best preliminary time of 41.75 in the 300-hurdles, both of which fall short of qualifying for finals. Wesley Havelka finished 21st in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:45.53.

Diller-Odell's Myleigh Weers had an eighth place qualifying time of 1:02.82 in the Class D 400-meter dash, which qualifies her for Saturday's finals.

For the Diller-Odell boys, Callan McKinney finished eighth in the Class D triple jump with a jump of 41-04.25.

For the Lewiston boys, Jaxon Janssen finished 19th in the Class D shot put with a throw of 42-03.50.

For the Lewiston girls, Katelyn Sanders finished 24th in the long jump with a jump of 13-08.75. Sanders also finished with a 24th best preliminary time of 14.13 in the 100-meter dash, which falls short of qualifying for Saturday's finals.

For the Wilber-Clatonia boys, Tyson Kreshel finished 16th in the Class C shot put with a throw of 48-02. Jorge Vazquez finished 18th in the save event with a throw of 47-06.50. Carter Skleba finished 10th in the triple jump with a jump of 42-04.50. Gavin Vlcan's 23rd best time of 24.10 in the 200-meter dash falls short of qualifying for Saturday's finals.

For the Pawnee City girls, Emily Lytle finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:40.79. Pawnee City's Kenadie Schmutz finished 24th in the discus with a throw of 92-00.

The Pawnee City girls 3,200-relay team of Madison Lytle, Logan Maloley, Mallory Branek and Emily Lytle finished seventh in Class D with a time of 10:30.91.

For the Johnson County Central boys, Hayden Huskey finished 21st in the Class C triple jump with a jump of 40-01.

For the JCC girls, Harley Lubben finished 20th in the Class C discus with a throw of 109-02. Catherine Wendt competed in the Class C pole vault, but was unable to clear the opening height of 8-06. Madison VanLaningham finished 21st in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:00.61.

For the Meridian boys, Colby Smith finished 12th in the Class D high jump with a jump of 5-10. Coby Huls finished 23rd in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:29.

HTRS' JJ McQueen had a ninth best preliminary time of 11.32 in the 100-meter dash and a 12th best preliminary time of 23.46 in the 200-meter dash, bot of which were short of qualifying for finals.

For the HTRS girls, Lillian Bowen's time of 1:03.48 in the 400-meter dash was 15th best, which is short of qualifying for finals.

The Class C and D portion of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet is set to conclude on Saturday.