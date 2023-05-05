Mikayla Rosenthal

Years in nursing: 8-10 years

Specialty/department: LPN at Gage County Medical

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I enjoy being able to be there for people in their time of need and being able to help them.

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

A lot of people, in the BCH world, have been surprised when I tell them that Jan Reiss is my grandma.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

The hardest part of being a a nurse, for me, has been to start my career as an LPN during the start of COVID.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

My favorite part of being a nurse is being able to help people, no matter how big or small.