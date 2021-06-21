Miss V presents at Homestead

Homestead National Historical Park will be hosting family entertainer, Miss V, as a part of our annual Homestead Days event. Miss V will be featured at the Education Center’s outdoor stage on June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Miss V offers intriguing glimpses into homesteading culture, history, and lore. Her musical performances include a diverse selection of original ballads with traditional cowboy, country and Americana covers. Compelling lyrics, accompanied by solid rhythms on her guitar and homemade Plank Banjo, define her unique sound.

While caretaking her modern homestead ranch for the past fourteen years, Miss V honed skills such as driving teams, making tack, running pack strings, building banjos, and developing music. Whether she is entertaining Wyoming’s First Lady or playing around the campfire on a remote wagon train, Miss V provides educational family friendly entertainment.

“Miss V’s homespun instruments and homesteading stories entertain people of all ages," stated Mark Engler, Superintendent.