Mobile screening services to be offered at JCH&L

Mobile Screening Services from Bryan Health will be offered at Jefferson Community Health & Life on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The screenings are available on a private-pay basis only.

Several types of screening are available. Atrial fibrillation screening is available for all ages. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart arrhythmia, affecting 2.7 million Americans. The cost of this screening is $10.

The other three screenings offered are available to those who are 65 or older, or age 55 with certain personal risk factors or family history. Please discuss your eligibility with the scheduler when you call to make an appointment. Screenings available based on age or risk include:

§ Peripheral Arterial Disease screening – A painless, non-invasive test called the anklebrachial index (ABI) compares the blood pressure in the ankles to the blood pressure in the arms to determine how well the blood is flowing. Cost-- $20.

§ Abdominal Aortic Ultrasound screening – This painless, non-invasive screening detects the presence of an aneurysm in the abdominal aorta (four hour fast required.) Cost - $40.

§ Carotid Artery Ultrasound screening – This painless, non-invasive screening detects plaque deposits in the carotid arteries. These plaque deposits are a leading risk factor for stroke. Cost - $40.

Appointments for any of the screenings maybe made by calling JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-3351. For appointments, please call weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

