The Johnson County Historical Society has its own history. Part of that history is to convey that history is more than a list of historical dates and events. History is more than glass cases and displays. History lives within each of us and can only be shared by telling stories about personal and community experiences.

To that end, the “Monday Night at the Museum,” program was established to share these stories. The stories are informative and educational. As an example, few were aware that the Orphan Trains of the depression era traveled through Johnson County. It was even more intriguing to learn that the local barber’s mother was a passenger on one of those Orphan Trains!

Monday Night at the Museum topics this year include:

April 10 Bruce McCoy, an author with local roots will review his book, “Bellevue: Nebraska’s Oldest Frontier Town.”

May 15 Postcrossing is a postcard exchange program that invites everyone to send and receive postcards from random places in the world. Connie Jones and Anna Sasse will relate their experiences.

June 12 General Roger Lemke will discuss the cold war era Atlas missile base that was constructed in rural Tecumseh.

July 3 A special tribute to veterans will be highlighted by Patrick Coffee’s first hand involvement in the “Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch.”

August 21 Paul Swan was a local artist known as “The Most Beautiful Man in the World.” Mr. Swan’s nieces will reflect on their memories and stories.

September 11 Laureen Riedisel will point out, “The Pitfalls of Computer Genealogy.”

“A new program to help trace genealogy will be implemented by the museum to meet the numerous requests for more information," Sarah Williamson, president of Johnson County Historical Society, said. "Ms. Riedisel’s presentation is the first in a series of three presentations of basic information for members interested in tracing their genealogy.

“The annual luncheon fundraiser is always an exciting and fun event. October 28, is the date that Sue McClain will entertain us with her rendition of A Victorian Christmas.”