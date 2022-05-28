Moriah Stone

Years in nursing: 4

Specialty/department:

I'm an ICU nurse.

Family:

My mom and dad are moving are moving to Lincoln. My sister and brother-in-law live in Lincoln. And she's going to have a baby in October, so it's going to be the first grandchild. I live with my boyfriend right now.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was 12 years old. I was crying, and I was upset. And my mom wasn't there. And I just remember that I was very scared about needles and having to get shots for the rest of my life. No one had really talked to me like a 12-year-old. It was all very medical. And there was this nurse; her name was Cathy. She had bright red, spiky hair. She sat on the bed and talked me through everything. She helped with emotional support. She made all of the impending doom feel manageable. And I really wanted to help people like that. I wanted a way to help people and give that kind of trust and compassion to others.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

COVID has made work a bit more stressful than normal. Nursing is pretty intense any way. So COVID made it more serious and provided people with a little bit of insight into the overall encompassing of nursing, that it's not just medical. We're here for the emotional side. It's given a reality check. It affected everyone.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I was struck by lighting when I was 5. I was okay. I was in a metal frame bed, and there were a lot of dry lighting storms. And it shot my metal bed that I was in, and I had my hand on it.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

I wish people would understand that just because they are going through a hard time, and everyone processes grief differently, that we aren't the punching bag for them. I wish people would sometimes take a step back and realize that we're people too. We deserve respect like we give respect to all patients.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

The hardest part is going through and taking care of a patient when they know they're going to die. Or when you're taking care of a patient and they unexpectedly die. You get to know the patient, and then you have to say goodbye. Saying goodbye to patients is very hard.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

I love interacting with people. Sometimes you get just the most wonderful people that make your job wonderful. They make you laugh. They have a good time. They make your day better.

