Most JCH&L outpatient clinics postponed
Most JCH&L outpatient clinics postponed

Most Jefferson Community Health & Life outpatient specialty clinics have been postponed through April 10. Non-essential outpatient services are being postponed, at the discretion of the patient's medical provider. If you have a question about a specific specialist or outpatient service, please call Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851.

JCH&L Fairbury Clinic is now asking all patients to park on the west or east sides of the building, and call the clinic when they arrive for their appointment. Please stay in the car until you are notified that the clinic staff is ready for you, and they will meet you at either the east or west side door, depending in which provider the appointment is with.

JCH&L Fairbury Clinic continues to require that anyone with respiratory symptoms call the clinic at 402-729-3361 for an appointment rather than walking in. Virtual Visit appointments are also available, allowing the patient to see a medical provider from their home.

Anyone with questions on these new clinic instructions should call 402-729-3361 and choose option 2 for patient services.

If symptoms require emergency care, patients are asked to call the hospital at 402-729-3351 before coming to the ER.

