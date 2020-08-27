Move to Phase 4 leads to spike in COVID-19 cases in 3 health districts

Roger Wiese, executive director of the O'Neill-based North Central District Health Department, echoed that sentiment.

"Our current cases are not coming from scenarios that the listed phases of the (directed health measures) would have restricted in the first place," said Wiese, whose district has seen its COVID-19 cases more than double since moving to Phase 4 on Aug. 1.

"I believe that even if we would have reverted back to Phase 2 of the DHM, our case counts would have still increased and the same ratio of close-contact cases to that of community spread would have remained about the same," he said.

Wiese said he's been surprised that most of the recent cases in the North Central district are because of close contact rather than community spread.

When the department was in Phase 3 of reopening, about 60% of cases were from close contact and 40% were from community spread, he said.

"I anticipated, after looking at data from other states, that we would actually see more community spread and less cases from close contact," Wiese said. "In looking at our data on number of cases since we have gone into Phase 4, the opposite has happened. We are about 75/25 split between that of cases of close contact to that of community spread."