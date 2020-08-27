Move to Phase 4 leads to spike in COVID-19 cases in 3 health districts

COVID-19 cases are surging in the three Nebraska health districts that moved to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, but that's not stopping officials from moving forward with plans to loosen restrictions across the state.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that the 66 counties that are currently in Phase 3 of the reopening plan will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalization numbers change "dramatically." They will stay in Phase 4 until at least Oct. 31.
"Protecting hospital capacity has been the goal when making decisions about restrictions," said Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts.
As of Tuesday night, 168 people were hospitalized in Nebraska, the highest number since June 10. The number dipped slightly to 166 on Wednesday.
Gage said that decisions about moving to the next phase of reopening have been developed in consultation with local health officials.
The DHHS reported 379 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 32,727 cases and 386 deaths.
Already, 27 counties are in Phase 4, which removes capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, child care centers and a number of other indoor businesses.
While the number of new virus cases statewide has been dropping steadily over the past few weeks — falling from an average of 291 cases a day for the week ending July 31 to an average of 234 daily cases last week — cases in the three health districts that are in Phase 4 have been surging.
The three districts — the Loup Basin Public Health Department, Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department and North Central District Health Department — have seen increases in case numbers ranging from 58% to more than 146% over the past month.
In Phase 4, outdoor venues can operate at full capacity and indoor venues such as arenas and event centers can operate at 75% capacity. In addition, it makes social distancing a recommendation rather than a mandate.
Health officials say they do not believe the increases in cases are directly related to the loosening of restrictions.
Loup Basin Public Health Department was the first department to move to Phase 4, on July 23. Of the three health districts, it has seen the smallest increase in cases.
"We never thought that when we moved into Phase 4 that we would see anything less, yet the number of new cases is still quite manageable," said Charles Cone, executive director of Loup Basin, which is headquartered in Broken Bow.
Cone said he does not believe any of the new cases can be attributed directly to the relaxing of health restrictions.
"Community spread, especially from travel outside the district, is still a concern and will continue to be," Cone said in an email. "Social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks all help to prevent the spread, and moving to Phase 4 didn’t change those recommendations. If we would have reverted back to Stage 2 from Stage 3, I couldn’t say with any certainty that our numbers would have increased at a slower rate."
Roger Wiese, executive director of the O'Neill-based North Central District Health Department, echoed that sentiment.
"Our current cases are not coming from scenarios that the listed phases of the (directed health measures) would have restricted in the first place," said Wiese, whose district has seen its COVID-19 cases more than double since moving to Phase 4 on Aug. 1.
"I believe that even if we would have reverted back to Phase 2 of the DHM, our case counts would have still increased and the same ratio of close-contact cases to that of community spread would have remained about the same," he said.
Wiese said he's been surprised that most of the recent cases in the North Central district are because of close contact rather than community spread.
When the department was in Phase 3 of reopening, about 60% of cases were from close contact and 40% were from community spread, he said.
"I anticipated, after looking at data from other states, that we would actually see more community spread and less cases from close contact," Wiese said. "In looking at our data on number of cases since we have gone into Phase 4, the opposite has happened. We are about 75/25 split between that of cases of close contact to that of community spread."
He did say that the majority of new cases since the area moved into Phase 4 can be traced to community events and other large gatherings.
That's a scenario that's been playing out across the state, especially in smaller counties. There have been clusters of outbreaks linked to golf tournaments, a community musical performance, family gatherings and a host of other events.
In the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department, which has offices in McCook and Imperial, many of the cases have been linked to "clusters," but it's unclear exactly how they occurred. Before the department moved into Phase 4, it had an outbreak at a nursing home in Perkins County. The department also said last week in a news release that many of its recent cases were from two clusters in Keith County.
Officials from the department could not be reached for comment.
