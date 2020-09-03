Music planned for Steele City flea market

The Steele City Flea Market and Tractor Show will have music on the grounds each day for the event. The group called “Down Home” will perform Saturday, September 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The band “Down Home” plays a wide variety of music including Country, Polka, and Swing. The group is from Silver Lake, Iowa. Sunday the group will be joined by David Green, who plays on a regular basis at the Oak Tree Opera House in Anita, Iowa. Sunday will also feature Gospel Music from 11 a.m. to noon. The group along with Pastor Jim McNeal from the Steele City Presbyterian Church will provide music for the worship service. All performances are free to the public. The Steele City Flea Market and Machinery Show has no paid admission and features a tractor show, drive, pull, and parade.