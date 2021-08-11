NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal

The committee also criticized the Baylor Bruins, a mostly female group whose primary function was to work at football events and serve as student hosts for football prospects and their families. The group operated outside school recruiting protocols and was thus not allowed.

Universities have been on notice since 2004 that the use of gender-based groups is impermissible.

“The gender-based nature of this group is especially concerning in light of the campus-wide cultural issues and Title IX deficiencies at Baylor during this time, as well as the extremely troubling assertions reported by the Title IX coordinator, including that the Bruins were ‘kind of at the disposal of football players in a very inappropriate way,’” the report said.

According to the panel’s findings, Baylor eventually opened the group to men, but very few joined, while members appear to have been selected based at least partly on appearance (applicants were required to submit an 8 x 10 photo) and the dress code was geared for women.

The Big 12 Confernce three years ago unanimously endorsed an independent report that found Baylor has implemented 105 recommendations for reforming its Title IX procedures. The conference had withheld a portion of Baylor's share of conference revenue during it review, and fined the school $2 million.

The changes were recommended by Pepper Hamilton, the law firm that handled the initial investigation and in May 2016 issued a 13-page “findings of fact” that focused on the most troubling findings. In the wake of that report, Briles was fired and Starr — best known for his investigation that helped lead to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton — departed.

