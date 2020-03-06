NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19

Yeshiva's team had its hotel reservation in suburban Baltimore canceled over coronavirus fears, forcing the team to book rooms at a different place. A PR firm representing the hotel said in a statement sent to The Associated Press “the management of the property followed the precautionary measures set by Yeshiva University, that has recently cancelled classes, as well as scheduled events, through Tuesday, March 10th" and did not discriminate against the team.

The Maccabees, named after the rebel Jewish warriors, are used to legions of faithful fans who sing in Hebrew, chant out their names from the stands and often them follow them on the road. Players on the bench instead chanted “Let's go, Macs!” while their parents watched back at the hotel.

“We have a huge fan base here in Baltimore that were planning on coming out. We had people from Yeshiva coming out,” said Ofek Reef, who was recently voted rookie of the year in the Skyline Conference for a program-best team that has won 27 games in a row. “It is what is, and we'll have to push through another phase of adversity.”

The virus has sickened more than 100,000 people worldwide with over 3,400 deaths. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections increased to over 200 across 18 states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.