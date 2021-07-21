Neapco Juniors fall short in state championship bid

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors were three outs away from a Class B State Championship on Wednesday, but Waverly would roar back to steal the prize.
Beatrice was the only unbeaten team heading into Wednesay's championship game. Waverly, who was the host team for the tournament, had one loss and had to beat Beatrice twice to claim the championship.
Neapco was on the cusp of a title as they held an 8-0 lead at one point in the first game and still maintained a 10-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, where they were just three outs away from a state title.
Waverly's offense would rally for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, though, allowing them to get the 11-10 walk off win and force a second championship game.
Neapco would be unable to recover from the devastating loss, as Waverly motored out to a 9-2 lead in the second game on their way to an 11-3 win in six innings, giving them the state championship.
In the first game, Beatrice jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The rally started with two outs. Singles by Luke Feist and Deegan Nelson and a walk drawn by Colton Belding loaded the bases.
Luke Hamilton's two RBI single made it 2-0 and a wild pitch allowed one more run to score, making it 3-0.
Beatrice got two more runs in the fourth inning. Collin Mangnall led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After two outs were recorded. Jaxson Blackburn reached on an error, which allowed a run to score.
Feist then singled and Nelson reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 5-0.
Beatrice continued to add to their lead in the fifth inning. Luke Hamilton and Dominik Salazar led off with back to back walks. A wild pitch and a stolen base moved the runners to second and third. Mangnall's two RBI single made it 7-0.
Blackburn's RBI single later in the inning made it 8-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Waverly would get its offense going in the fifth. A single and a triple led to the first run of the inning and a walk and a single led to another run, making it 8-2. A single and a ground out led to two more runs, making it 8-4 and another ground out brought in another run, making it 8-5.
Beatrice was looking for an answer in the sixth inning and they got it. With one out, Colton Belding walked and Luke Hamilton hit a two run home run to extend Beatrice's lead to 10-5.
The lead remained that until the bottom of the seventh inning. Beatrice was just three outs away from a state championship, but Waverly would rally. An error, a walk and a single led to the first run.
Another Neapco error loaded the bases, but the next hitter struck out, meaning Beatrice was just two outs away from winning. A single made it 10-7 and a walk forced in another run to make it 10-8.
The next hitter struck out for the second out of the inning. A hit batsman would score a run to make it 10-9, though, and a walk would tie the game at 10-10. A wild pitch would allow the winning run to score for Waverly.
Beatrice had 10 hits in the game. Hamilton had a home run, a single, four RBI's and two runs scored. Mangnall and Feist had two singles each while Blackburn, Nelson, Belding and Josh Buhr had a single each.
Deegan Nelson pitched the first five innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking three. Luke Feist pitched one inning, Jaxson Blackburn pitched two-thirds of an inning and Wyatt McGinty faced one hitter.
The loss forced a second championship game, which would be controlled by Waverly from the start.
Waverly scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Beatrice matched that with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Waverly then scored a run in the top of the second inning and six runs in the top of the third inning to open a 9-2 lead. Beatrice scored a run in the bottom of the third, but that would be the last of their scoring.
Waverly scored two runs in the sixth to make it 11-3 and Neapco would be unable to answer, which implemented the run rule and gave Waverly the state championship.
Beatrice had five hits in the second game -- all singles. Salazar had two singles while Hamilton, Trey Henning and Eastin Starlin had a single each.
Trevin Lang pitched the first three innings for Beatrice while Luke Feist pitched the final three innings.
Beatrice finishes with a record of 30-13 and a runner-up finish in Class B.