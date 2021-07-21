Neapco Juniors fall short in state championship bid

Another Neapco error loaded the bases, but the next hitter struck out, meaning Beatrice was just two outs away from winning. A single made it 10-7 and a walk forced in another run to make it 10-8.

The next hitter struck out for the second out of the inning. A hit batsman would score a run to make it 10-9, though, and a walk would tie the game at 10-10. A wild pitch would allow the winning run to score for Waverly.

Beatrice had 10 hits in the game. Hamilton had a home run, a single, four RBI's and two runs scored. Mangnall and Feist had two singles each while Blackburn, Nelson, Belding and Josh Buhr had a single each.

Deegan Nelson pitched the first five innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking three. Luke Feist pitched one inning, Jaxson Blackburn pitched two-thirds of an inning and Wyatt McGinty faced one hitter.

The loss forced a second championship game, which would be controlled by Waverly from the start.

Waverly scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Beatrice matched that with two runs in the bottom of the first.