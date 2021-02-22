Neapco makes donation

The 2021 5s excellence of the year is the Half Round Work center which is manned by Sarah Burnett and Sean King. As a result of this win, a donation from the company was made to a non-profit of their choice.

This is the sixth year that Neapco has donated to a non-profit organization as part of a sustainment program in Neapco’s Lean Manufacturing continuous improvement 5s program. This program has 64 work centers that are audited each month with a monthly winner chosen for 5s excellence of the month by a group of 6 shop employees that make up the 5s committee. At the end of the year the 12 monthly winners are taken, and a final four is determined and a 5s excellence of the year is chosen by a group of associates that are auditors for the year. The winning work cell associates that work in the work center then choose a nonprofit organization of their choice and Neapco donates $2,000 on their behalf.