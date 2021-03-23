Nebraska Community Bloodbank visits April 19

FAIRBURY –The next Nebraska Community Bloodbank blood drive will be held on Monday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mobile unit in the parking lot of JCH&L Fairbury Clinic, 825 22nd St.

All types are needed. Giving blood is giving a gift of life. Nebraska Community Bloodbank is Jefferson Community Health & Life’s blood supplier, and the two organizations partner for blood drives in Fairbury to save lives.

To make an appointment, call JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851, or visit NCBB.org and use sponsor code JCHC.

With iDonate you can save time by completing your health history on line ahead of your bloodmobile visit. To get started, visit NCBB.org/iDonate

Since 1968 Nebraska Community Blood Bank has been committed to connecting people and saving lives. Nebraska Community Blood Bank supplies lifesaving blood to healthcare facilities in six counties throughout eastern Nebraska. For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.org.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury and Plymouth clinics (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

