Nebraska Community Bloodbank visits Aug. 31
FAIRBURY –The next Nebraska Community Bloodbank blood drive will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference rooms at Jefferson Community Health & Life. Donors will use the main entrance. The August blood drive will help raise scholarship funds for Fairbury High School students.

All types are needed. Giving blood is giving a gift of life. Nebraska Community Bloodbank is Jefferson Community Health & Life’s bloodbank, and the two organizations partner for blood drives in Fairbury to save lives.

To make an appointment, call Jean Smith at JCH&L at 402-729-6851, or visit NCBB.org and use sponsor code JCHC.

With iDonate you can save time by completing your health history on line ahead of your bloodmobile visit. To get started, visit NCBB.org/iDonate

Since 1968 Nebraska Community Blood Bank has been committed to connecting people and saving lives. Nebraska Community Blood Bank supplies lifesaving blood to healthcare facilities in six counties throughout eastern Nebraska. For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.org.

