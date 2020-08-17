Nebraska LEAD program to pause for one year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council (NALC) Board of Directors has decided to place a “pause” on the Nebraska LEAD Program for the 2020-2021 year. The board was unanimous in their decision. According to Ed Woeppel, NALC Board Chair, “To suspend regular LEAD programming from September 2020 through August 2021 was not an easy decision, but one the board felt was in the best interests of all people involved with the program. Our discussions centered on two major issues which were the safety of participants, staff, and others involved in programming, and secondly, the quality of the program.”

Given continued uncertainties about the spread of the virus and the course of the pandemic, the Board was unable to see how programming could occur in a way that would safe-guard the health of everyone involved without compromising participants’ experiences. As Richard Bischoff, IANR Associate Vice Chancellor for Faculty and Academic Leader Success said, “the foundation of the Nebraska LEAD program is not only the content, but also includes the experiences that participants have while in the program that allow them to truly develop as leaders.”